Spectrum Markets hires Ilja Rempel as Head of Risk

Frankfurt-based pan-European trading venue for securitised derivatives Spectrum Markets today revealed that Ilja Rempel has joined the company as Head of Risk.

Rempel’s appointment takes immediate effect and he will report directly to Dr. Alpay Soytürk, Chief Regulatory Officer.

In his new role, Rempel ‘s responsibilities include overseeing and developing the key risk management control functions and maintaining the local risk strategy. He will be monitoring and promoting all aspects of the risk control environment, including governance, communication, maintenance and development of the risk framework while continuously complying with regulatory requirements.