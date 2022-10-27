Spectrum Markets hires Ilja Rempel as Head of Risk

Frankfurt-based pan-European trading venue for securitised derivatives Spectrum Markets today revealed that Ilja Rempel has joined the company as Head of Risk.
Rempel’s appointment takes immediate effect and he will report directly to Dr. Alpay Soytürk, Chief Regulatory Officer.
In his new role, Rempel ‘s responsibilities include overseeing and developing the key risk management control functions and maintaining the local risk strategy. He will be monitoring and promoting all aspects of the risk control environment, including governance, communication, maintenance and development of the risk framework while continuously complying with regulatory requirements.
I am very pleased to join this innovative, high-tech trading venue. The regulatory challenges are constantly increasing, but the introduction of 24/5 turbo trading for cryptocurrencies at the beginning of May alone, as the first European trading venue, shows how far Spectrum has come here.
Career background
Ilja Rempel brings an extensive experience in the investment and finance industry with a focus on financial sector regulation and risk management. He has previously held a role at Julius Baer and has served in Risk Control at UBS Europe SE for four years. Prior to that, he has worked at Bank J. Safra Sarasin and KPMG. Rempel studied economics at the University of Cologne and is a certified Financial Risk Manager FRM-GARP.
Nicky Maan, CEO of Spectrum Markets, commented:
We are certain that Ilja Rempel, with his comprehensive expertise in the risk area, will further advance our business in Germany. This will ensure that our unique open system, which provides private investors with a wide range of products, transparent control and stability when trading securitised derivatives through their brokers, always meets all regulatory and risk requirements so that we can continue to grow at this high pace.
