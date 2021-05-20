Saxo Markets UK hires Simon O’Malley as new CFO

Online multi-asset trading and investment specialist Saxo Bank has announced the appointment of Simon O’Malley as the new Chief Financial Officer and Board Member of its subsidiary, Saxo Markets UK. The appointment will take effect on 26 July 2021.
O’Malley brings a wealth of experience with more than two decades in the financial services industry, having worked at several global banks. His most recent positions was Programme Director for Business Transformation at HSBC Global Banking & Markets and he previously served as Global Risk COO for Barclays.
O’Malley, commented:
With a record number of new active clients onboarded during 2020 it’s an exciting time to be joining Saxo Markets, as a leading online investment and trading community. I look forward to working with the team to support its rapid growth and help the business realise its ambitions.
His new role will have O’Malley based in London reporting to the CEO of Saxo Markets UK, Charles White-Thomson, where he will support the business’ growth in the UK market.
Charles White-Thomson, CEO of Saxo Markets, said:
I am very pleased that Simon will be joining Saxo Markets as a Board Member and as Chief Financial Officer. He brings significant breadth and experience and will be a key part of the team that is tasked to deliver on our growth ambitions as Saxo continues to further broaden its relevance to more people especially within the investor segment.