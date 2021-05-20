Saxo Markets UK hires Simon O’Malley as new CFO

Online multi-asset trading and investment specialist Saxo Bank has announced the appointment of Simon O’Malley as the new Chief Financial Officer and Board Member of its subsidiary, Saxo Markets UK. The appointment will take effect on 26 July 2021.

O’Malley brings a wealth of experience with more than two decades in the financial services industry, having worked at several global banks. His most recent positions was Programme Director for Business Transformation at HSBC Global Banking & Markets and he previously served as Global Risk COO for Barclays.