Saxo Bank’s shareholders elect Kari Stadigh as Chairman of the Board

Saxo Bank has just revealed that at its annual general meeting, the shareholders elected former Group CEO and President of Sampo plc., Kari Stadigh, as new Chairman of the Board.
Stadigh replaces Daniel Donghui Li, CEO of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, who will step down as Chair and continue as a regular member of the Board.
Kari Stadigh commented:
Saxo Bank has a unique business model and very strong shareholders, and with their full support, I am looking forward to becoming part of this growth journey. Saxo Bank’s powerful trading and investment platforms are the best in the market and have great potential globally – especially as more people across the world look for intuitive platforms to manage their investments.