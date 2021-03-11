Menu

Saxo Bank’s shareholders elect Kari Stadigh as Chairman of the Board

Executives March 11, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Saxo Bank has just revealed that at its annual general meeting, the shareholders elected former Group CEO and President of Sampo plc., Kari Stadigh, as new Chairman of the Board.

Stadigh replaces Daniel Donghui Li, CEO of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, who will step down as Chair and continue as a regular member of the Board.

Kari Stadigh commented:

Saxo Bank has a unique business model and very strong shareholders, and with their full support, I am looking forward to becoming part of this growth journey. Saxo Bank’s powerful trading and investment platforms are the best in the market and have great potential globally – especially as more people across the world look for intuitive platforms to manage their investments.

Kari Stadigh
Kim Fournais, CEO and founder, commented:

Kim Fournais, Saxo Bank
Kim Fournais

We are very proud that Kari Stadigh, one of the most renowned and respected leaders in the financial industry, will join the Group as our new Chairman. With his deep knowledge of the market and exceptional track record, we are well-positioned to execute on our strategy and further scale and grow our business.

Yifan Zhang was elected as a member of the Board and will replace Ian Zhang, CFO of Polestar, who has served as a member of the Board since 2018. Zhang currently serves as Financial Sector GM and Management Committee Member of Geely Holding Group.

