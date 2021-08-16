Saxo Bank promotes Camilla Dahl Hansen to Chief Saxo Experience Officer

We have many exciting projects ahead and ensuring that we always listen to our clients and their needs is at the heart of it all.

I am both proud and thrilled to take on this position. Saxo Bank has from the outset focused on leveraging technology to disrupt the industry and bring better platforms, products, and services to investors. Now we are accelerating our efforts to keep pushing the boundaries of technology and data to deliver timely and relevant content and features to our growing client base. During my time with Saxo Bank, I have been deeply impressed with the passion and entrepreneurial spirit of my dedicated colleagues across the bank.

Saxo Bank has revealed that Camilla Dahl Hansen was appointed as Chief Saxo Experience Officer and member of the Bank’s Executive Team. In her new position, Hansen will report directly to Kim Fournais, CEO & Founder.

Hansen has been with Saxo Bank since April 2021 when she joined as Chief Operating Officer in the Saxo Experience Office. She has accumulated valuable experience working in the financial services industry, having occupied different senior leadership positions in Danske Bank for more than 13 years. She led marketing, communication and ESG efforts there and was part of the the leadership team in Wealth Management. Before Danske Bank, Hansen worked at McKinsey & Co and in the advertisement sector.

The new appointment follows Niels Bremer Jørgensen’s decision to step down from his position at Saxo Bank. The company highlighted its gratitude for his contribution to Saxo Bank over the last two years.

Kim Fournais, CEO & founder, commented:

We are proud to welcome Camilla Dahl Hansen to Saxo Bank’s Executive Team where she will drive a strong focus on constantly improving the client experience – what we refer to as the Saxo Experience. Saxo Bank is on an exciting and ambitious journey as we grow our business and serve more clients than ever before. Putting our clients first in everything we do is crucial to our future success, and we need to constantly evolve and improve. Camilla and her team will help drive these vital initiatives. At this important point in time, where more people start investing across the world, Saxo Bank has a tremendous opportunity to further improve our relevance and help our clients fulfil their financial aspirations and make an impact.

Mette Ingeman Pedersen was recently appointed as the new Group Chief Financial Officer and member of the Board of Management and Executive Team.