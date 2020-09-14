Luxembourg Stock Exchange adds Saxo Bank as trading member

The Danish fintech firm Saxo Bank A/S and the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (LuxSE) celebrated on Friday Saxo Bank’s new status as a Trading Member of LuxSE.
This is an important step for both institution as it opens the door to LuxSE’s over 37,000 securities and Saxo Bank’s 620,000 international clients, including all sustainable securities displayed on the Luxembourg Green Exchange (LGX).
The addition of Saxo Bank’s extensive offering also unlocks further possibilities of portfolio diversification for its clients as LuxSE gives investors access to a range of international instruments and entry to sustainable securities.
Robert Scharfe, CEO of LuxSE commented:
It is with great pleasure that we welcome Saxo Bank as a new trading member. Investors are one of the driving forces behind the economic recovery from COVID-19, and our role is to facilitate transparent trading through secure and reliable platforms on our regulated markets. Saxo Bank’s client-centric approach and advanced technological capabilities make it a strong addition to our list of trading members.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Established in 1992, Saxo Bank A/S is a Danish regulated bank for online trading and investment, with a strong global presence. Around 125,000 trades per day are processed through its trading platforms, SaxoTraderGO,SaxoTraderPRO and SaxoInvestor. The bank is also LuxSE’s first Scandinavian-based trading member.
Henrik Juel Villberg, Global Head of Trading & Market Access at Saxo Bank added:
We aim to be the best facilitator in global capital markets for our clients. By joining the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, we expand our international multi-asset offering, particularly in bonds and equities. We look forward to offering our clients better prices and deeper liquidity as a result. Over the past years and particularly in 2020, we have had significant growth in the number of clients looking to take control over their investments. This is an important trend that we hope to support by also joining the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.
Last year, LuxSE established LuxXPrime to address the needs of professional and private investors looking for opportunities in small-scale trading, opening a specific trading window on LuxSE’s trading platform dedicated to retail-sized orders in fixed-income securities. The LuxXPrime selection counts over 900 securities now, including 150 green, social and sustainability bonds. Saxo Bank and its clients get automatic access to LuxXPrime.