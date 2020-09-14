Luxembourg Stock Exchange adds Saxo Bank as trading member

The Danish fintech firm Saxo Bank A/S and the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (LuxSE) celebrated on Friday Saxo Bank’s new status as a Trading Member of LuxSE.

This is an important step for both institution as it opens the door to LuxSE’s over 37,000 securities and Saxo Bank’s 620,000 international clients, including all sustainable securities displayed on the Luxembourg Green Exchange (LGX).

The addition of Saxo Bank’s extensive offering also unlocks further possibilities of portfolio diversification for its clients as LuxSE gives investors access to a range of international instruments and entry to sustainable securities.

Robert Scharfe, CEO of LuxSE commented: