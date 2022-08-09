Saxo Bank’s Mette Skou Takes On Global Head of Business Partnering Role

Skou is an industry veteran and has been at Saxo Bank for more than 14 years, starting in 2008 as an HR Legal Manager at the firm. After 3 years in that role, she moved on to the role of HR Business Partner and Global Head of Employee Relations, holding that position for over 8 years before her most recent promotion.

Saxo Bank, the Danish investment bank specializing in online trading, has promoted Mette Skou to the role of Global Head of Business Partnering, it was revealed late Monday.

Skou will help Saxo streamline its expansion in her new position.

In a LinkedIn post on Monday, Skou stated:

“Happy and excited to take on the role as Global Head of Business Partnering at Saxo Bank. I am looking very much forward to continue working closely together with amazing and talented colleagues accross all departments and geographies creating true win-win.”

The latest announcement follows a string of recent promotions at Saxo Bank. Over the weekend, Ronni Bollerup Butler announced he had moved to the Head of Electronic Trading role at the company, while in June, Gyula Szathmary was promoted to Global Head of Digital Experience Platforms and CMS Strategy.

While June was a positive month for Saxo bank, with the company experiencing an FX demand recovery. However, July was disappointing, with the Copenhagen-based Retail FX and CFDs broker experiencing its slowest month of 2022. Trading volumes were $322 billion in July, a 19% decrease from June’s $399 billion.