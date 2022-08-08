Saxo Bank’s Ronni Bollerup Butler Promoted to Head of Electronic Trading

Former Senior Product Specialist at Saxo Bank, Ronni Bollerup Butler, announced over the weekend that he has taken on a new role as Head of Electronic Trading and Trading Services at Saxo Bank.

In a LinkedIn post on Sunday, Butler announced the move, writing:

I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Head of Electronic Trading & Trading Services at Saxo Bank!

While it is a new role for Butler, it won’t be one he is unfamiliar with, having been with Saxo Bank for several years. After a promotion from his senior product specialist role, Butler, who has a master’s degree in accounting and finance, was appointed head of futures and options at Saxo before his most recent promotion. Before that, he held the title of associate director.