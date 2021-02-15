Robert Karofsky appointed sole President of UBS Investment Bank

With Piero Novelli stepping down as Co-President of Switzerland based UBS Investment Bank on the 31st of March 2021, it has been announced that Robert Karofsky is to take over as sole President. A recently released statement confirmed that Novelli is retiring from the banking industry to pursue new endeavours, including academic roles teaching business and finance, and non-executive chairman positions. Following the announcement, the pan-European exchange for the Eurozone, Euronext, has stated it is hiring Novelli as its new chairman.

Novelli re-joined UBS in 2013, having previously held numerous executive roles across the company before taking his Co-President position. The roles included Executive Chairman, Corporate Client Solutions, Global Head of Advisory and Chairman of Global M&A. Novelli’s departure is the first top management exit for Ralph Hamers who took over as CEO of UBS just three months ago.