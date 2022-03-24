Robert Brown joins BidX Markets as Head of Strategic Development

FCA regulated, multi-asset liquidity solutions provider BidX Markets today announced the appointment of industry veteran Robert Brown as Head of Strategic Development.
Brown brings to his new role an extensive experience in working with FX brokerages, Proprietary Trading Firms (HFT’s) and Exchanges, as well as consulting within these fields.
Simon Blackledge, CEO and Founder of BidX Markets, said:
I am delighted to announce that Robert Brown will be heading our Strategic Development team. We are striving to offer our clients the best trading experience and have significant expansion plans for 2022, including entering new markets, enhancing our trading and liquidity services, as well as further growing our talented team.
Robert has been in the online trading and investments industry for more than a decade. I’m confident that with his longstanding expertise he is the best person to execute these plans in the most effective way possible.
Robert Brown, Head of Strategic Development at BidX Markets, commented:
I’m very much looking forward to spearheading BidX Markets’ expansion plans and working with a reputable team. BidX Markets has recently made some significant enhancements to its offering which supports the rapid growth it experienced throughout the past 12 months. In addition to strong financial results and a forward-looking outlook, a solid company culture is also important to me. BidX Markets is a leader in all of these aspects therefore I’m confident that 2022 will be our strongest year yet.
Earlier in February BidX Markets announced its strategic partnership with multi-bank ECN provider Solid FX as part of the company’s strategy to boost its tailored liquidity solutions offering. Since the announcement, the clients of both companies have had access to enhanced global institutional FX liquidity and technology, and liquidity management services.
