Plus500 proposed the appointment of Jacob A. Frenkel as Chairman of its Board

Online CFD broker Plus500 has proposed Professor Jacob A. Frenkel to be appointed as Chairman of its Board of Directors.

Frenkel could succeed Penny Judd as Chairman after the 2021 Annual General Meeting which will be held on 4 May 2021

Penny Judd has served as Chairman of Plus500’s board since April 2017. The announcement said that she notified the Board that she will not seek re-election so he can focus on other business interests and directorships.

Penny Judd, Chairman of Plus500, said:

I have been honoured to serve Plus500 as a Non-executive Director since 2016 and as Chair since 2017. During this time the Company has successfully navigated a period of significant and challenging regulatory change and has moved from AIM to become a constituent of the FTSE250 with a premium listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

David Zruia, Chief Executive Officer, commented: