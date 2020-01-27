OANDA hires Emmanuel Coulon as Chief Technology Officer

Multi-asset trading services and currency data and analytics company, OANDA just announced the appointment of Emmanuel Coulon as Chief Technology Officer. Coulon will be driving OANDA’s global technology strategy.

Coulon joins OANDA from ADSS where he served as Global Head of Technology, having previously worked at ICAP, Grupo CIMD and Effix Systems / Reuters.

Gavin Bambury, Chief Executive Officer of OANDA, commented:

With almost 30 years’ experience, Emmanuel combines deep-seated technical expertise with an in-depth understanding of the electronic trading industry, which will be critical to our success as we explore new ways to leverage our technology and drive future growth. I’m delighted to welcome him as our new Chief Technology Officer.

Coulon said:

A Fintech company at heart, OANDA has long been driven by a culture of innovation and technical excellence. As such, I’m excited to being part of such a dynamic team and look forward to enhancing our technology solutions even further.

The company has been quite active these last few months, hiring also Greg Niebank as Head of Product, David Grant as COO for Asia Pacific, and Mark Chesterman as Head of Trading.