Nium Appoints European Senior Vice President and General Manager – Says European Reveneu Doubled Last Year

Nium, the Singapore-headquartered cross-border payments company, announced Friday that it has appointed Manuel Sandhofer as its new Senior Vice President and General Manager in Europe.
The announcement follows what the company described as “unprecedented growth in the region,” and Nium believes the appointment will enable it to further accelerate its growth in the region, which is “critical to its global success.”
Sandhofer is a veteran in the fintech industry and has more than 15 years of experience in leading M&A integrations, building teams, and scaling global organisations from seed to IPO.
Sandhofer joins Nium from Payoneer, an American financial services firm that provides online money transfer and digital payment services. Before joining Payoneer in 2021, Sandhofer spent almost 10 years at UniCredit before co-founding Optile, a tech business that streamlines payment acceptance processes for merchants worldwide.
Prajit Nanu, Nium’s CEO and Founder, commented:
Despite a challenging macroeconomic environment in Europe, Nium is continuing to hire, sign new customers, expand its product suite, and enter new markets — and I can think of nobody better to spearhead this growth than Manuel.”
Within its announcement, Nium revealed it more than doubled its European revenue last year, with the region contributing above 40% of the company’s global revenue.
Nium, which serves financial institutions, digital platforms, and travel companies in the region, added that it is experiencing rapid growth and currently manages over $12 billion in annualised transaction volume. It expects to double its European revenue again this year.
Nium also plans to expand into Amsterdam with an office and 50 new employees later in 2023.
