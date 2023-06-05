Nium Appoints European Senior Vice President and General Manager – Says European Reveneu Doubled Last Year

Nium, the Singapore-headquartered cross-border payments company, announced Friday that it has appointed Manuel Sandhofer as its new Senior Vice President and General Manager in Europe.

The announcement follows what the company described as “unprecedented growth in the region,” and Nium believes the appointment will enable it to further accelerate its growth in the region, which is “critical to its global success.”

Sandhofer is a veteran in the fintech industry and has more than 15 years of experience in leading M&A integrations, building teams, and scaling global organisations from seed to IPO.