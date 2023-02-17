Fintech Firm Payoneer Receives UK FCA E-Money License

Nasdaq-listed Payoneer, the financial technology company, announced Friday that it has received its Electronic Money License (EMI) from the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) via its subsidiary Payoneer Payment Services UK Ltd.

The license allows Payoneer to continue providing its full suite of services to UK-based businesses and is a critical requirement for digital financial institutions operating in the UK.

Payoneer was founded in 2005 with the aim of enabling anyone to participate in the global digital economy, building a financial platform to try and help SMBs, especially in emerging markets, to manage their funds, pay and get paid, and grow their business.