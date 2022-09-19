Michael Bogoevski appointed Head of Distribution for APAC and Canada at CMC Markets

Having joined CMC Markets in September 2013, Bogoevski has spent more than 9 years with the London-based broker in executive positions.

I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Head of Distribution APAC and Canada at CMC Markets APAC & Canada!

CMC Markets has named long time executive Michael Bogoevski the Head of Distribution for APAC and Canada.

Bogoevski initially served as Head of Sales Trading for the APAC and Canada region at CMC Markets and after 4 years he was promoted to Head of Singapore. He spent 4 years in this role before being promoted again.

He has previously worked with CMC Markets as part of the broker’s Institutional Business Development team, handling wholesale stockbroking and derivatives such as options, FX and CFDs.

With more than 24 years of experience, Bogoevski is a industry veteran. He has worked as a Financial Engineer at Société Générale for a couple of years. He started his career in 1998 as Junior Quantitative Analyst at Rand Merchant Bank.

CMC Markets recently released its trading volume for the financial year 2022, reporting £281.9 million in revenue, in line with its expectations. However, the broker saw profits drop of 59%.