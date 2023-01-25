Matthew Ardizzone joins StoneX Digital as digital assets managing director

StoneX Group’s subsidiary, StoneX Digital LLC, has hired Matthew Ardizzone as Managing Director, Digital Assets. Ardizzone is based in New York and in his new role will report directly to Brian Mulcahy, Chief Operating Officer, StoneX Digital.

Brian Mulcahy commented:

Matthew brings strong institutional markets expertise to StoneX with a record of delivering growth and value for clients. This is another step towards StoneX becoming a leading solutions provider in digital assets and complements the growth of numerous established StoneX businesses.

Launched in June of 2022, StoneX Digital aims to expand StoneX’s offering to the digital asset markets. The company provides flexible trading tools and market access to institutional clients allowing them to trade and custody cryptocurrencies and other digital assets.