Matthew Ardizzone joins StoneX Digital as digital assets managing director

StoneX Group’s subsidiary, StoneX Digital LLC, has hired Matthew Ardizzone as Managing Director, Digital Assets. Ardizzone is based in New York and in his new role will report directly to Brian Mulcahy, Chief Operating Officer, StoneX Digital.
Brian Mulcahy commented:
Matthew brings strong institutional markets expertise to StoneX with a record of delivering growth and value for clients. This is another step towards StoneX becoming a leading solutions provider in digital assets and complements the growth of numerous established StoneX businesses.
Launched in June of 2022, StoneX Digital aims to expand StoneX’s offering to the digital asset markets. The company provides flexible trading tools and market access to institutional clients allowing them to trade and custody cryptocurrencies and other digital assets.
StoneX’s broad product portfolio and geographic scale makes us well-placed to deliver a comprehensive digital assets solutions offering to financial institutions as the market looks more towards well-established and regulated entities for their needs. I am pleased to join StoneX at this time to build out the digital asset business within StoneX’s global multi-asset platform.
Ardizzone brings more than two decades of senior management experience in global markets sales and trading, and FinTech solutions. He joins StoneX from Atomyze LLC where he served as Chief Commercial Officer.
Before Atomyze, he founded Marlu Capital Partners LLC, an advisory and consulting firm which specializes in digital assets and blockchain technology for the capital markets sector. Throughout his career, he has built global sales and trading franchises at several Wall St firms, such as Prudential Bache Commodities, Jefferies Group, and R.J. O’Brien.
