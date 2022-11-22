StoneX operating revenue rises 50% in Q4 to $52.3 million

The New York-headquartered Group’s basic earnings per share stood at $2.58, and the diluted ones was 2.49. They were 597% and 592% up, respectively.
For the full year, basic earnings per share $10.27 and diluted were $10.01, both up by 74%.
Sean M. O’Connor, StoneX Group’s CEO, said:
These results demonstrate the resiliency of our company during times of volatile markets and geo-economic uncertainties, and validates the ongoing investments we’ve made in the business. We realized strong growth across our operating segments resulting from increased client engagement as well as growth in our client base. We benefited from favorable market conditions with elevated volatility and increased interest rates on our growing client float but have not yet realized the full impact of rising interest rates on our earnings. We are confident that StoneX is well-positioned in fiscal 2023 to capitalize on the growing value we believe our franchise can deliver to empower our clients across all asset classes.
Operating revenues from FX and CFD contracts reached $81.4 million during the Q4 2022 recording a 46% rise compared to the fourth quarter in FY21. StoneX saw operating revenues from FX and CFD contracts for the full year of $339.3 million, increasing 40% compared to the previous year.
