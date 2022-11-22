StoneX operating revenue rises 50% in Q4 to $52.3 million

International brokerage StoneX Group Inc. has released its financial results for the fourth quarter and the full fiscal year 2022, reporting record numbers.

During the three months between July and September, the Nasdaq-listed company, reported an operating revenue jump of 50% to $583.4 million, compared to Q4 F21 when it was $ 390.1 million.

For the full year, this number stood at $2.1 billion, up by 26% compared to the previous year.

The brokerage, owner of Gain Capital, ended the fourth quarter with $52.3 million net income. The number was a record 616% surge, compared to $7.3 million during the same period the previous year.