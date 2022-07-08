Jacques Aigrain and Rana Yared join Tradeweb Markets as independent directors

Tradeweb Markets Inc., a global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, today revealed the appointments of Jacques Aigrain and Rana Yared to its board as independent directors.

Effective, 1 August, Aigrain will chair the Compensation Committee and serve as a member of the Nominating & Governance Committee and Yared will serve as a member of the Audit Committee.

Aigrain brings over 3 decades of financial services experience. Throughout his career he has served in leadership position such as CEO Swiss Re from 2006 to 2009. He spent seven years as an advisor at Warburg Pincus LLC and nine years at Swiss Re. He occupied global leadership roles at JP Morgan Chase & Co. in New York, London and Paris for 20 years.

Currently, Aigrain serves as chairman of the board of LyondellBasell NV, chairman of Singular Bank S.A.U. and director of Clearwater Analytics. He has previously held board positions at WPP plc, London Stock Exchange Group plc, LCH Clearnet Group Ltd, Lufthansa AG, Resolution Ltd, Swiss International Airlines AG, and the Qatar Financial Authority.