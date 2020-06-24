London Stock Exchange announces changes to its board

London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) announced new appointments to the board of its wholly owned subsidiary London Stock Exchange plc.
The exchange appointed Michael Findlay as non-executive chair of the London Stock Exchange. Findlay has more than 30 years of experience and brings to the board deep capital markets and corporate knowledge. He has held senior positions at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Moelis & Company LLP and UBS. He currently serves as Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit & Risk Committee of Royal Mail plc and Chair of Morgan Sindall Group plc.
Don Robert, Chair, London Stock Exchange Group commented:
I would like to welcome Michael to the Group as Chair of London Stock Exchange plc. His extensive capital markets and Board-level experience will enable him to offer valuable insights to London Stock Exchange’s executive team and Board as it continues to develop its business.
Michael Findlay said:
I am delighted to be joining London Stock Exchange plc’s Board as the Non-Executive Chair. I look forward to working with the Board and the executive team to continue to develop the business for the future.
LSEG also noted the appointments of Nikhil Rathi as CEO of the FCA and Denzil Jenkins as interim CEO of London Stock Exchange plc. Denzil has more than 20 years of experience in the financial services in companies like LSEG, Chi-X Europe, the FCA and Deutsche Bank. Before his current position as Global Head of Compliance at LSEG, Denzel served as Head of UK Compliance & Group Regulatory Policy and Chief of Staff to the CEO, London Stock Exchange plc.
David Schwimmer, CEO, LSEG:
I’d like to thank Nikhil for his significant contribution to the Group as CEO, London Stock Exchange plc and Group Director of International Development over the last six years. He has broadened our international reach and driven innovation across our markets. We wish him continued success.