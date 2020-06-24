London Stock Exchange announces changes to its board

I would like to welcome Michael to the Group as Chair of London Stock Exchange plc. His extensive capital markets and Board-level experience will enable him to offer valuable insights to London Stock Exchange’s executive team and Board as it continues to develop its business.

The exchange appointed Michael Findlay as non-executive chair of the London Stock Exchange. Findlay has more than 30 years of experience and brings to the board deep capital markets and corporate knowledge. He has held senior positions at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Moelis & Company LLP and UBS. He currently serves as Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit & Risk Committee of Royal Mail plc and Chair of Morgan Sindall Group plc.

Michael Findlay said:

I am delighted to be joining London Stock Exchange plc’s Board as the Non-Executive Chair. I look forward to working with the Board and the executive team to continue to develop the business for the future.

LSEG also noted the appointments of Nikhil Rathi as CEO of the FCA and Denzil Jenkins as interim CEO of London Stock Exchange plc. Denzil has more than 20 years of experience in the financial services in companies like LSEG, Chi-X Europe, the FCA and Deutsche Bank. Before his current position as Global Head of Compliance at LSEG, Denzel served as Head of UK Compliance & Group Regulatory Policy and Chief of Staff to the CEO, London Stock Exchange plc.

David Schwimmer, CEO, LSEG: