Kevin McGuinn joins CMC Markets as Senior Product Manager

CMC Markets has strengthened its technology team with the appointment of Kevin McGuinn as Senior Product Manager.
McGuinn announced this in a LinkedIn post.
He stated:
I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Senior Product Manager at CMC Markets!
McGuinn joined the London-listed broker from Mortgage Engine, a company that builds AI-based technology for the mortgage industry. He spent three years with the company as a Product and Delivery Manager and as a Technical Business Analyst.
An experienced technology executive, McGuinn has worked in a variety of financial services firms. Throughout his career, he has held prominent roles, including Technical Project Manager at Barclays for nearly four years and at Lloyds Banking Group for eight years.
