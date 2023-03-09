IG Group appoints Martin Price as Investor Relations Head

Global fintech IG Group today announced that Martin Price has joined the company as Global Head of Strategic Finance and Investor Relations. He starts his new role on 14 March and he will be based in the company’s London headquarters.
Most recently, Price served as Senior Vice President in Jefferies’ Equity Research team, co-leading coverage of the European Diversified Financials sector. He has also previously held senior equity research positions at various companies, such as Societe Generale, Credit Suisse, and Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
The ambition of the management team, and the strategy they have set to grow the business, makes this an exciting time to join IG Group. IG’s track record of successful innovation to grow and diversify makes its equity story a particularly compelling proposition. I look forward to working with my new colleagues to engage the investor base and support its shareholders.
Charlie Rozes, Chief Financial Officer at IG Group, said:
Martin brings excellent knowledge of both the diversified financials sector and working with institutional investors through his decades of experience as a financial analyst. We look forward to him working closely with our current and prospective investor base and communicating progress on our strategy.
