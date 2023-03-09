IG Group appoints Martin Price as Investor Relations Head

Global fintech IG Group today announced that Martin Price has joined the company as Global Head of Strategic Finance and Investor Relations. He starts his new role on 14 March and he will be based in the company’s London headquarters.

Most recently, Price served as Senior Vice President in Jefferies’ Equity Research team, co-leading coverage of the European Diversified Financials sector. He has also previously held senior equity research positions at various companies, such as Societe Generale, Credit Suisse, and Bank of America Merrill Lynch.