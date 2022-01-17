Barclays hires Duncan Beattie and Duncan Connellan to bolster its Australian investment banking unit

Barclays today announced the appointment Duncan Beattie and Duncan Connellan as Managing Directors of the firm’s Australian investment banking arm. The appointments aim to help the bank expand its business in the country.

Former head of financial institution group at U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase, Beattie will lead the delivery of international capital markets financing for clients in Australia and New Zealand.

Having previously worked at Barclays for six years, Connellan rejoins from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group. His focus will be on expanding further the coverage of financial sponsors, infrastructure funds and corporate clients delivering leveraged finance, acquisition finance and structured financing solutions.