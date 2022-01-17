Barclays hires Duncan Beattie and Duncan Connellan to bolster its Australian investment banking unit

Barclays today announced the appointment Duncan Beattie and Duncan Connellan as Managing Directors of the firm’s Australian investment banking arm. The appointments aim to help the bank expand its business in the country.
Former head of financial institution group at U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase, Beattie will lead the delivery of international capital markets financing for clients in Australia and New Zealand.
Having previously worked at Barclays for six years, Connellan rejoins from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group. His focus will be on expanding further the coverage of financial sponsors, infrastructure funds and corporate clients delivering leveraged finance, acquisition finance and structured financing solutions.
In their new roles at Barclays, Beattie and Connellan will be based in Sydney and report to Richard Satchwell, Country CEO and Head of Investment Banking, Australia.
Richard Satchwell, Country CEO and Head of Investment Banking, Australia, said:
Duncan Beattie and Duncan Connellan are outstanding additions to our Investment Banking team. Their deep industry relationships and extensive transactional experience will generate tremendous value for our corporate and institutional clients in Australia and New Zealand. After obtaining our foreign authorised deposit-taking institution (ADI) license last month, I’m really excited to have Mr. Beattie and Mr. Connellan joining the bank, which further strengthens our commitment to our growth initiatives in Australia and more broadly in Asia.
Last week, Barclays Investment Bank announced it has appointed Sven Baumann as Head of Investment Banking for Germany, Austria and Switzerland (DACH).
