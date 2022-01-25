HF Markets appoints Domluke Da Silva as new CEO

Steffy Bogdanova
January 25, 2022 1:30 pm

HF Markets (DIFC) Ltd, Dubai-based, CFD multi-asset broker, revealed the appointment of Domluke Da Silva, CFA as the firm’s new CEO.

Da Silva brings a wealth of experience to the firm with a career spanning more than 25 years in financial services, specialising in FX brokerage, investment banking and compliance.

Having joined in 2019, Da Silva previously served as the Head of Compliance of the firm since commencement of operations in the DIFC.

Prior to HF Markets, Da Silva held a number of senior level positions in the financial industry including as COO at Dundee Capital Markets (MENA), CEO of Alternative Investments Strategies (DIFC) Ltd, Branch-in-charge Royal Index and private banker at Merrill Lynch (UAE).

LeapRate asked Domluke Da Silva for a comment and he had this to say:

Domluke Da Silva, HF Markets

Domluke Da Silva

HF Markets is already a highly respected brand in the market, and our goal is to continue to be the trusted, regulated broker of choice to our valued clients around the region.

DIFC office

HF Markets has tripled its office space at the Index Tower, within DIFC, the company announced in a statement shard with LeapRate. The broker aims to grow the team in the UAE to cover the MENA region.

