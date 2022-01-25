HF Markets appoints Domluke Da Silva as new CEO

HF Markets (DIFC) Ltd, Dubai-based, CFD multi-asset broker, revealed the appointment of Domluke Da Silva, CFA as the firm’s new CEO.
Da Silva brings a wealth of experience to the firm with a career spanning more than 25 years in financial services, specialising in FX brokerage, investment banking and compliance.
Having joined in 2019, Da Silva previously served as the Head of Compliance of the firm since commencement of operations in the DIFC.
Prior to HF Markets, Da Silva held a number of senior level positions in the financial industry including as COO at Dundee Capital Markets (MENA), CEO of Alternative Investments Strategies (DIFC) Ltd, Branch-in-charge Royal Index and private banker at Merrill Lynch (UAE).
