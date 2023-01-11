FXSpotStream co-founder Alan Schwarz steps down after 11 years

Alan F. Schwarz, CEO and co-founder of FXSpotStream, is set to leave the firm on 1 February. Schwarz spent 11 and a half years at the provider of a multi-bank FX aggregation service for spot FX trading.
He stated on his LinkedIn profile:
Alan Schwarz
As some of you already know, February 1st will bring the end of my journey at FXSpotStream, a company I co-founded and led as CEO for over 11 1/2 years. Will keep the drivers for this moment to myself for now, but time to move on and very much looking forward to the next chapter.
According to its official website, FXSpotStream provides its clients with access to GUI or a single API from co-location sites in New York, London and Tokyo. The firm can also communicate with all liquidity-providing banks connected to the FXSpotStream solution.
I am very proud of what we have built as an internal team at FXSpotStream. I have learned a great deal during this decade plus journey and have been fortunate to watch as people at the company have grown personally and professionally.
Schwarz’s career spans over 30 years. He co-founded FXSpotStream in August 20211. Prior to that, he served as General Counsel for Americas at ICAP North America Inc. from May 2003 to February 2009.
Furthermore, he co-founded and was President and CEO of Trading Cross Connects, majority owned by ICAP, between February 2009 and November 2011. Additionally, he co-founded and served as CEO and Board Member of Bay Head CI US Holdings from February 2009 to November 2011.
Schwarz also worked as a Global General Counsel & Chief of Staff at BrokerTec from April 2001 to May 2003. Before that he was General Counsel & Director Vertical Markets at Treeba, Inc. for almost a year. He started his career in 1991, working in various law firms.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.