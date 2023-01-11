FXSpotStream co-founder Alan Schwarz steps down after 11 years

Alan F. Schwarz, CEO and co-founder of FXSpotStream, is set to leave the firm on 1 February. Schwarz spent 11 and a half years at the provider of a multi-bank FX aggregation service for spot FX trading.

He stated on his LinkedIn profile:

As some of you already know, February 1st will bring the end of my journey at FXSpotStream, a company I co-founded and led as CEO for over 11 1/2 years. Will keep the drivers for this moment to myself for now, but time to move on and very much looking forward to the next chapter.

According to its official website, FXSpotStream provides its clients with access to GUI or a single API from co-location sites in New York, London and Tokyo. The firm can also communicate with all liquidity-providing banks connected to the FXSpotStream solution.