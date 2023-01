FXSpotStream, the provider of a multi-bank FX aggregation service for spot FX trading, has released its monthly metrics for December 2022.

Last month, the average daily volume came in at $57.60 billion.

ADV numbers recorded slight decrease in the last three months after the firm recorded its highest ADV ever in September. December ADV dropped by 14.4% on monthly basis, compared to the $67.28 billion recorded the previous month.