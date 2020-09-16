Former eBay CTO Steve Fisher joins tech provider First Derivatives

Global technology provider First Derivatives announced the appointment of Steve Fisher as a Non-Executive Director of the Group.

To his new position at First Derivatives, Fisher brings vast product development experience in technology and software ranging from telecoms to enterprise software and online transaction platforms.

Prior to this, Fisher served as Chief Technology Officer of eBay Inc. overseeing the core product and technology team responsible for eBay marketplace, eBay’s Global Payments Business and its multi-channel marketing platform and operations team. Before eBay, he worked at salesforce.com 10 years in software engineering and product management leadership roles, resulting in leading the technology team responsible for the development, quality, service delivery and operations of its Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and collaborations software and the force.com cloud platform.