Former eBay CTO Steve Fisher joins tech provider First Derivatives

Global technology provider First Derivatives announced the appointment of Steve Fisher as a Non-Executive Director of the Group.
To his new position at First Derivatives, Fisher brings vast product development experience in technology and software ranging from telecoms to enterprise software and online transaction platforms.
Prior to this, Fisher served as Chief Technology Officer of eBay Inc. overseeing the core product and technology team responsible for eBay marketplace, eBay’s Global Payments Business and its multi-channel marketing platform and operations team. Before eBay, he worked at salesforce.com 10 years in software engineering and product management leadership roles, resulting in leading the technology team responsible for the development, quality, service delivery and operations of its Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and collaborations software and the force.com cloud platform.
Fisher has also occupied senior technology development positions within telecoms and networking, such as Apple and AT&T Labs. He brings valuable for FD’s growth strategy combination of enterprise technology development and leadership expertise in software platforms, software as a service and cloud. Fisher’s expertise in the development and scaling of enterprise software, in particular will assist the expansion of the Kx streaming analytics platform into other industries close to and outside of its capital markets heritage.
Steve Fisher commented:
As the pace of digital transformation across industries continues to accelerate, the capture and analysis of real-time data at scale to drive decisions has become a top priority for businesses. I see significant opportunities for Kx to underpin the data management and analysis infrastructure businesses require to extract the full value of their data. I am delighted to join the FD Board as a Non-Executive Director and look forward to contributing to the Group’s success.
Donna Troy, Chairman of FD, added:
Our Board comprises outstanding industry leaders across the technology and software space with the experience and skills to support our vision and high growth potential. Steve’s technology development experience, gained at innovative, world-class companies, will enable him to make a significant contribution to our development. I am delighted to welcome him to the Board.