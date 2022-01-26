Financial services industry veteran Peter Morris joins Saxo Markets UK as COO

Saxo has always placed a strong emphasis on operational robustness, and this is evidenced in the fact that its retail clients have long benefited from institutional-like experience. I am excited to help the firm continue to lead on operational resilience as the sector grows in both size and complexity.

In his new role, Morris will be based in London and report directly to the CEO of Saxo Markets UK, Charles White-Thomson.

Saxo Bank, the fintech specialist, has revealed the appointment of Peter Morris as the new Chief Operating Officer and board member of its subsidiary, Saxo Markets UK Limited.

Morris’s background

Morris brings to Saxo more than 40 years of experience financial institutions and established financial technology companies. He has served leading financial services firms and institutions, such as Cognizant, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Smartstream Systems, BGC/Cantor Fitzgerald, Commerzbank, Nomura and Lehman Brothers.

With significant expertise managing operations across finance, IT, risk management, legal and compliance, Morris will help Saxo Markets UK continue to expand its offering amid growth in the investment and trading space.

Charles White-Thomson, CEO of Saxo Markets UK, said:

Peter’s depth and breadth of expertise across the trading and technology landscape will be a huge asset to the firm at a time of great growth potential for the industry which will undoubtedly bring more opportunities for differentiation through technology, strong operational foundations and risk management. We are delighted to have him on board.

The latest appointment of Morris, follows the announcement in May last year, of the hire of Simon O’Malley as CFO.