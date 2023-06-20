Finalto appoints Kenneth Lim as new Head of Liquidity Asia

Finalto today announced that Kenneth Lim has joined its leadership team as its new Head of Liquidity Asia.
Lim has gained vast experience working in the financial industry, particularly with institutional investors and prime brokerage services. He brings to his new role a deep and comprehensive understanding of diverse markets such as FX, Futures, and Crypto. Furthermore, he has extensive knowledge of the ever-changing financial landscape.
Prior to his new position as Head of Liquidity Asia, Lim has supervised the implementation of SG1 eFX to provide Asian clients with optimised pricing and enhanced liquidity. This expansion is similar to Finalto’s recent expansion into New York and Singaporean data centres.
I am absolutely thrilled to be embarking on this exciting journey with Finalto, and I am eagerly looking forward to collaborating with a team of incredibly talented individuals. Together, we will drive the company’s growth and strategic vision, while ensuring unparalleled service for our valued clients.
Regional CEO for Finalto Asia, Alex MacKinnon said:
Kenneth joining Finalto Asia as Head of Asia Liquidity underlines the commitment the Finalto Group has to expanding and entrenching itself in the regional liquidity and execution framework, Kenneth, brings 10+ years of liquidity experience adding further value to our FX, Metals and CFD offering in Asia.
