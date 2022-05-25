Exness appoints Katina Messinis as Head of Premier Account Management Operations

Katina Messinis has announced that she is joining multi-asset broker Exness as Head of Premier Account Management Operations.
In her new position, she will be based in Exness’ office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Katina Messinis stated in a post on her LinkedIn page:
Katina Messinis Source: LinkedIn
I’m so very pleased to share that I’ve started at Exness as Head of Premier Account Management Operations!
The ideology and strategic vision of Exness is deeply engrained in the company, it’s people, and how we do business. It’s the reason the company has experienced such continuous, exponential growth… and I’m looking forward to being a part of the growth which lies ahead.
Messinis joins Exness from copy trading platform provider ZuluTrade, where she served as Head of Institutional Sales. She spent almost 2 years with the Greece-based firm.
Before that, Messinis was in senior business development positions in a number of global service firms. She has worked at accounting and consulting firm PwC, and US-based law firm Baker McKenzie, where she served as Global Business Development Manager – Mergers & Acquisitions and she was based in Singapore.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.