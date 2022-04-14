Exness hires Alfonso Cardalda as its new Chief Marketing Officer

I am extremely pleased to be joining a market-leading broker like Exness, not only because of its incredible trajectory of growth, but also because of its ethical approach to doing business. I look forward to discovering what we can achieve together and to being part of the brand’s further development and success.
In his new role at Exness as Chief Marketing Officer, he will focus on further developing the broker’s brand. He will be based in the company’s headquarters in Cyprus.
The Forex and CFD broker recently released its financial results for March 2022 and reported it has surpassed $2 trillion.
