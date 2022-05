Multi-asset broker Exness has just released its financial results for April 2022.

The company saw $2.1 trillion in total trading volume last month. This was a 15.3% decline compared to the record numbers reported in March 2022, when the company hit an all-time high of $2.484 trillion

However, on yearly basis, the numbers jumped 150.9% comparted to April 2021’s $841 million.