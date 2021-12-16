ESMA names Erik Thedéen Vice Chair

I am happy to announce the appointment of Erik Thedéen as Vice Chair of ESMA. As a Board Member since January 2018, he has demonstrated his commitment to ESMA through his active participation in our supervisory work. He brings a wealth of national and international experience to the role, and I look forward to working with him.
I want to take the opportunity to thank Anneli Tuominen for her work over the years, and particularly for the key role she played as Interim Chair this year.
Verena Ross was took the position as Chair of ESMA in the beginning of November.
