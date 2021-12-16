ESMA names Erik Thedéen Vice Chair

The Board of Supervisors of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has announced the appointment of Erik Thedéen as the organisation’s Vice Chair.

Thedéen serves as the Director General of the Swedish Finansinspektionen (FI). He will take up the role of Vice chair for two and a half year term effective immediately.

He takes the place of Anneli Tuominen, Director-General of the Finnish Finanssivalvonta (FIN-FSA) who has completed her term.