ESMA appoints Verena Ross as Chair

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) announced that its next chair will be Verena Ross. She will take her position on 1 November 2021.
The appointment was confirmed today to the Council of the EU in a meeting in Brussles.
Anneli Tuominen, Interim Chair, said:
I am extremely delighted to welcome Verena’s appointment as the new Chair of ESMA. She brings with her an in-depth knowledge of European and global markets as well as of ESMA itself, which will be invaluable and I am, along with the Board of Supervisors and Management Board, looking forward to working with Verena.
For my own part it has been an honour to lead ESMA for the last 7 months and I want to thank ESMA staff for their commitment and praise them for their high level of expertise. My thanks also to my colleagues on the Management Board and Board of Supervisors for their support.
Anneli Tuominen, Vice Chair of ESMA and Director-General at the FIN-FSA of Finland, took the position of Interim Chair on 1 April 2021.
Ross takes the helm from Steven Maijoor, the former Chair. She is appointed for a five-year term with a possibility to be renewed only once.
Ross is a German national and was an executive director at ESMA between 2011 and 2021. She has previously held regulatory and supervisory roles in London.
Verena Ross, incoming Chair, commented:
I am honoured to have been entrusted with this role as ESMA enters its second decade. I am looking forward to working with the Board members, ESMA staff and our stakeholders in responding to the challenges and opportunities faced by the European Union and its capital markets. I believe that ESMA has an important role to play in ensuring that European markets support the financial needs of its companies and citizens.