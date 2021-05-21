Deutsche Bank hires Credit Suisse ECM banker Stephane Gruffat

Stephane Gruffat has joined Deutsche Bank has as co-head of equity capital markets business in Europe.

In his new role, Gruffat bank’s will oversee the equity capital markets for Europe, Middle East and Africa. He will report the bank’s co-head of capital markets and European investment banking, Henrik Johnsson.

Reuters reported that Gruffat spent more than two decades at Swiss lender before German financial services provider Deutsche Bank recruited him.

Most recently, the financial veteran led the equity capital markets syndicate at Credit Suisse. His career move follows other recent departures from the company. It was reported last week that another veteran of 21 years left the Swiss Bank. Didier Denat departed to join Citi to lead the alternative assets franchise in EMEA.