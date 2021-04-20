Deutsche Bank sets up Singapore engine amid trading boom in Asia

German financial services company, Deutsche Bank, has decided to move its worldwide FX pricing engine designed for breakthrough markets, from London to Singapore. This follows a large-scale rise in Asian trading activities. A report from Bloomberg stated that the move to Singapore was largely influenced by a desire to enhance order execution, with Deutsche Bank also noting the significance of time when it comes to FX order execution in relation to growth of high-frequency trading across Asia.

In an interview with Bloomberg, David Lynne, Head of Fixed Income and Currencies, APAC at Deutsche Bank AG, said: