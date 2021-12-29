BaFin imposes a €8.6 million fine on Deutsche Bank AG

It requires contributors to have in place effective systems and controls. Contributors are natural or legal persons who contribute data for determining benchmarks. In the European Union, the Euro Interbank Offered Rate (EURIBOR) is used as benchmark, for example.
Breaches of the Benchmarks Regulation can result in a fine which can reach up to ten percent of the total turnover.
Response
Deutsche Bank has accepted the administrative penalty and had implemented measures to improve its controls, Reuters reported.
The bank also stated that it does not believe that the breaches have not led to incorrect rate submissions to the benchmark administrator.
