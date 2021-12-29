BaFin imposes a €8.6 million fine on Deutsche Bank AG

The German markets regulator BaFin today revealed it has imposed a €8.66 million administrative fine on Deutsche Bank AG.

According to BaFin, Deutsche Bank failed to introduce effective controls related to the Euro Interbank Offered Rate (EURIBOR).

The EURIBOR is a benchmark used in the financial industry.

The official statement said:

As a supervised contributor to EURIBOR, the bank at times did not have in place effective preventive systems, controls and policies.

The regulator said that its interference aims to prevent market manipulation and stressed the importance of regulation.