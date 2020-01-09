Citigroup’s Murray Roos joins LSEG as Group Director

London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) has today announced the addition of Murray Roos as Group Director, Capital Markets and a member of the LSEG Executive Committee.

Roos will start in April 2020 and will report directly to David Schwimmer, CEO, LSEG. He will be responsible for LSEG’s global capital markets business across primary and secondary markets. Raffaele Jerusalmi will continue as Group Director, Capital Markets until Murray Roos takes over.

David Schwimmer, CEO, LSEG commented:

Murray Roos brings to the Group deep experience in capital markets in both developed and emerging markets. He brings a global understanding of the capital markets lifecycle across asset classes from pre-trade through to trading execution and post-trade. We look forward to his developing the business further in partnership with our customers.

Murray Roos said:

I’m delighted to be joining LSEG, an iconic institution with a world class capital markets business. I look forward to working with the talented team to drive the business forward.

Prior to LSEG, Roos was most recently Global Co-Head of Equities and Securities Services at Citigroup. Prior to joining Citigroup in 2015, he spent a decade at Deutsche Bank. He began his career as a derivatives trader in South Africa.