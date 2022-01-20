Chris Cotterell appointed as Finalto Australia Managing Director

Finalto today revealed that Chris Cotterell has been named Finalto Australia Managing Director. He will spearhead the expansion of Finalto’s footprint throughout Australia.

Cotterell joins Finalto’s Australian office from the company’s London HQ where he served as Risk Manager. While there, he worked on streamlining and updating Finalto’s risk management processes, enabling them to mitigate risk across all key areas of their business.

Over the past 4 years, Cotterell has held a strategic direction and client focus that has had a significant impact on the growth of Finalto.