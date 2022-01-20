Chris Cotterell appointed as Finalto Australia Managing Director

Finalto today revealed that Chris Cotterell has been named Finalto Australia Managing Director. He will spearhead the expansion of Finalto’s footprint throughout Australia.
Cotterell joins Finalto’s Australian office from the company’s London HQ where he served as Risk Manager. While there, he worked on streamlining and updating Finalto’s risk management processes, enabling them to mitigate risk across all key areas of their business.
Over the past 4 years, Cotterell has held a strategic direction and client focus that has had a significant impact on the growth of Finalto.
As an Aussie having moved to the UK nearly 20 years ago, I am excited to be heading back home to help grow the Finalto brand and our amazing product portfolio.
Cotterell brings to his new role more than two decades of financial experience. Throughout his career, he has held managerial positions in Operations, Sales and Risk. To his new position in Finalto Australia, Cotterell also brings specialist FX and CFD market expertise and a deep understanding of what clients need from their liquidity and technology provider.
Finalto has highlighted that Cotterell play a key role in servicing the firm’s institutional clients as the company expands its offering across the APAC region.
