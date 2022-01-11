BUX Zero introduces crypto

We are proud to be able to offer a 360-degree investing solution for the modern investor. Cryptocurrencies are here to stay, and we believe that for investors to build balanced portfolios, we need to be able to offer a selection of assets that are valuable for all of our clients. Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies offer innovative solutions that may prove to become a new way of hedging against a global economic crisis as well as disrupting old economic models that no longer serve the modern investor.

Over 20 cryptos will be available to BUX Zero clients including Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin.

European neobroker BUX has revealed it will introduce cryptocurrencies to its flagship investing app, BUX Zero. The expansion in the company’s offering will benefit clients in in the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain and Ireland.

Crypto education and risk management

BUX will ensure consumers have access to the correct information about different asset classes by making available in-depth and informative content about cryptos. Its clients will also be able to access in-app daily news and market analysis to get a comprehensive overview of market trends and activity.

Through working with security platform Fireblocks, BUX Zero ensures its client investments are well-protected using cryptographic technology, specifically multi-party computation (MPC). Additionally, All communications with BUX Zero are encrypted.

Moreover, BUX closely monitors in real time all traffic patterns to keep out potential malicious parties.

Zero commission

Buying and selling of crypto assets will be zero commission at the release of cryptocurrencies on BUX Zero. The company noted that it plans to introduce cryptocurrencies to other markets in the coming year.

Earlier this month, BUX announced it has introduced fractional investing in Europe through its investing app, BUX Zero.