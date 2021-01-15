24 Exchange names Julie Ros marketing & business development consultant

Multi-asset class, 24-hour trading platform 24 Exchange announced today the appointment of Julie Ros as Marketing & Business Development Consultant. In the new role, Ros will lead the branding and business development efforts at 24 Exchange. She will use her experience in building a global business as well as the strong relationships she has developed over her long career in the FX industry and especially during the 20 years she spent as Founder & CEO of Profit & Loss.
Ros is a proven marketing, branding and media professional. She will drive 24 Exchange’s continued growth through a multi-faceted business development, marketing and external communications strategy.
Julie Ros, 24 Exchange Marketing & Business Development Consultant, said:
24 Exchange is raising the bar. As cost efficiencies related to both trading and market data continue to drive business decisions, 24 Exchange has at its core the structure to help firms achieve new levels of performance.
Dmitri Galinov, CEO and founder of 24 Exchange, commented:
Julie’s understanding of the needs of the diverse set of global FX participants as well as her unmatched network of contacts across the FX industry are exactly what 24 Exchange needs to catapult the company forward. We are thrilled to have a global business development professional of her caliber and record of achievement helping our leadership team.
Galinov continued:
We look forward to benefitting from Julie’s strategic marketing skills, extensive contacts and business building insights as we work to enhance 24 Exchange’s position as one of the world’s leading FX brands.
Most recently, Ros established and provided strategic counsel to Foreign Exchange Professionals Association (FXPA), a trade association that represents the $6.6 trillion/day FX industry. She previously developed a global publishing and events business from the ground up, Profit & Loss. Ros serving as its CEO and Editor-in-Chief for two decades. She also co-founded an executive women’s networking group, and founded two publications, one focused on technological advances in the wholesale financial markets sector and the other on women in business. She graduated New York University and began her career as a journalist covering the financial services and technology sectors for Waters Information Services (now InfoPro) and Dow Jones Telerate.
Ros added:
As a first-hand witness to the evolution of electronic trading – iterations of which have been pioneered by the 24 Exchange management team of Dmitri Galinov, Jason Woerz and Paul Millward – I’m excited to be working with such an accomplished group of executives to further enhance this innovative company’s forward momentum. 24 Exchange has a compelling business model and I’m excited to help the firm extend its global brand and continue its growth.