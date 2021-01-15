24 Exchange names Julie Ros marketing & business development consultant

Multi-asset class, 24-hour trading platform 24 Exchange announced today the appointment of Julie Ros as Marketing & Business Development Consultant. In the new role, Ros will lead the branding and business development efforts at 24 Exchange. She will use her experience in building a global business as well as the strong relationships she has developed over her long career in the FX industry and especially during the 20 years she spent as Founder & CEO of Profit & Loss.

Ros is a proven marketing, branding and media professional. She will drive 24 Exchange’s continued growth through a multi-faceted business development, marketing and external communications strategy.

Julie Ros, 24 Exchange Marketing & Business Development Consultant, said:

24 Exchange is raising the bar. As cost efficiencies related to both trading and market data continue to drive business decisions, 24 Exchange has at its core the structure to help firms achieve new levels of performance.

Dmitri Galinov, CEO and founder of 24 Exchange, commented: