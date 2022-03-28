Taurus Share starts using Finalto 360 Technology Stack

Finalto, a provider of integrated financial services technology, trading and liquidity, today revealed that Taurus Share will begin using the Finalto 360 Technology Stack.

The single stocks platform, created by Finalto for Taurus will serve their individual needs. Taurus will use the Stack as a single stock equity platform, however the technology can facilitate all instruments from all asset classes in mind. According to their partnership agreement, Finalto will also become the liquidity provider to Taurus.

Taurus Share was founded by a group of FX/CFD veterans with over than 10 years’ experience in derivatives markets. They observed that trading US/HK shares gained popularity among China and South East Asia traders. They built an accessible and edged platform which offers margin share CFDs to retail investors.