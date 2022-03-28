Taurus Share starts using Finalto 360 Technology Stack

Finalto, a provider of integrated financial services technology, trading and liquidity, today revealed that Taurus Share will begin using the Finalto 360 Technology Stack.
The single stocks platform, created by Finalto for Taurus will serve their individual needs. Taurus will use the Stack as a single stock equity platform, however the technology can facilitate all instruments from all asset classes in mind. According to their partnership agreement, Finalto will also become the liquidity provider to Taurus.
Taurus Share was founded by a group of FX/CFD veterans with over than 10 years’ experience in derivatives markets. They observed that trading US/HK shares gained popularity among China and South East Asia traders. They built an accessible and edged platform which offers margin share CFDs to retail investors.
We are excited to be working with Kelvin Zhao of Taurus Share. The 360 Stack is great showcase of our innovation and prowess in developing exciting tech that can be built around business, powering the trade and more importantly for the brokers giving them the CRM, communication and back-office tools that helps them to grow and build a happy customer base.
Taurus CEO Kelvin Zhao added:
Having had a great personal relationship with members of the Finalto team for many years I was excited to see what they can offer me. I was impressed with their ability to provide me an end-to-end solution that entirely meets our needs and therefore the needs of our clients.
Finalto 360 Stack comprises 5 modules developed by industry experts, providing a full broker solution. The client services and onboarding team will develop the optimal business execution strategy for end customers to deliver a seamless transition into a next level solution.
The global multi-asset liquidity provider recently made a few significant appointments. Earlier in January, Chris Cotterell was appointed as Finalto Australia Managing Director and Alex Wijaya as Asia Sales Director.
