Swissquote reports record net revenues in 2019

Leading Swiss online banking and brokerage firm Swissquote Group Holding SA (SWX:SQN) has just announced an expected growth in net revenues of 5 to 10% for 2019.

The initial pre-tax profit forecast for 2019 of CHF 44 million was revised to CHF 48 million in July 2019. The forecast has now been achieved with total net revenues in the order of CHF 230 million and exceeded with a pre-tax profit of CHF 50 million.

With record client assets of CHF 32.3 billion and net new money inflows of CHF 4.6 billion, Swissquote is on track with the targets set for 2022.

LeapRate reminds that Swissquote’s volumes were up 15% YoY in 2018, which was the best annual result in the company’s history so far.

The full report for the 2019 financial year will be published on 17 March 2020.

