Swissquote secures CySEC license

Steffy Bogdanova
December 7, 2022 2:58 pm

Switzerland-based online financial services provider Swissquote has secured a new license from Cypriot financial markets regulator, Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forex and CFDs broker’s head of sales, Muamar Behnam, announced the new authorization was granted to local subsidiary Swissquote Capital Markets. He added that the new Cyprus-based arm will start operating in the new year.

Behnam said in a Linkedin post:

Muamar Behnam, Swissquote

Muamar Behnam
Very happy to share this new milestone in Swissquote’s young history. We received our license from CySec (Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission) and are ready to start operations in the New Year. Swissquote Capital Markets will be the name of this new entity of the Group.

Swissquote Group is already authorized to operate in Switzerland, the UK, Dubai, Hong Kong, Malta, Singapore and Luxemburg. Now to its list of licenses, the company has added Cyprus Investment Firm (CIF) license which will allow the broker to offer trading services across the European Economic Area (EEA).

Meanwhile, launched its own crypto exchange SQX recently.

