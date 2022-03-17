Swissquote confirms 2021 record growth

Switzerland-based online financial services provider Swissquote today confirmed its record growth registered in 2021. The company saw a substantial jump in operating revenues on yearly basis.

In the latest report, Swissquote reported operating revenues of CHF 479.6 million, which represents a 49% jump compared to the previous year.

Net revenues for the year were up by 48.9% to CHF 472.5 million. Pre-tax profit also saw a sharp rise to CHF 223.3 million, increasing 111.4% compared to 2020.

Swissquote stated: