StoneX sees 32% fall in FX and CFDs revenue in Q1 FY23

Nasdaq-listed StoneX Group Inc. today announced its financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023 ended 31 December 2022.

For the three months between October and December 2022, the international brokerage reported an overall revenue fall of 9% to $13 billion.

Operating revenue, however, surged 45% compared to the first quarter the previous financial year and stood at $654.8million. The numbers were also 12.2% up compared to fourth quarter of FY22.