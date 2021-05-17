Spectrum Markets release customised Stop Orders

Pan-European trading venue Spectrum Markets has introduced a Stop Order functionality with customised features.

Investors can benefit from two advantages which Spectrum’s stop orders functionality offers. Instead of the more commonly used Last Traded Price, the venue will use Market Maker Quotes in the order book as a trigger for Stop Orders. This way the orders may be triggered when trading volumes are low and in safe conditions in terms of fair price for the execution.

Investors will also be able to select the side of the order book that triggers their Stop Order. The Offer- or the Bid price can be selected as a trigger for Stop Buy and Stop Sell (Loss) Orders which opens up more choices and possible trading strategies for investors.