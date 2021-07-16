Saxo expands TradingView offering with stocks and CFDs on US exchanges

Clients of Saxo can now trade FX, as well as a range of more than 3,000 individual stocks and single-stock CFDs on US exchanges through the TradingView charting platform. The platform allows Saxo clients full access to TradingView’s charting tools, at the competitive pricing that Saxo offers.

Saxo already offers 182 Forex and Metals pairs for trading via TradingView. The social trading platform has a client base of more than 29 million monthly users around the globe.

Stanislav Kostyukhin, Commercial Owner – Trader, Saxo Bank, said:

TradingView is particularly popular amongst Saxo clients in Japan, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Denmark and Australia. We have seen strong interest from clients requesting access to equity products as seen in user reviews and feedback from our Sales teams, and we are very excited to be expanding our offering on TradingView to ensure clients are well-supported and can enjoy a wide range of products to trade and invest in.

Saxo has see growing numbers of clients showing interest and activity on stocks and CFDs over the past year. The new expansion s on line with the company’ s commitment to better support the clients and to offer them a wide range of trading and investment choices.

Saxo Bank will continue its work on expanding access to global capital markets. The company plans to add access for stock exchanges in Europe and Asia via TradingView in the coming months and provide support for the recently launched Crypto FX pairs.

The company made a couple of appointments recently: Simon O’Malley was named Chief Financial Officer at Saxo Markets UK, Richard Douglas became CEO of the Hong Kong business and yesterday it was announced that Mette Ingeman Pedersen will join as Saxo Group CFO before 1 November.