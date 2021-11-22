Menu

Saxo adds nine Crypto-FX pairs to TradingView

Brokers November 22, 2021


Saxo Bank today revealed that it has added nine new Crypto FX pairs to its TradingView offering.

Saxo clients using the TradingView platform, can now trade Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin against EUR, USD and JPY from a single margin account without the need to maintain a crypto wallet.

Crypto FX was launched in May 2021 and the demand it has seen has exceeded Saxo Bank’s expectation with the comnpany’s crypto volumes surpassing $2.5 billion year to date.

The new additions follow an expansion of Saxo’s offering with 520 stock tickers in October. They included some of the most traded companies from major stock exchanges in Europe and Asia, as well as a range of stocks and single-stock CFDs on US exchanges which have been available since July.

Saxo Bank noted that the new expansion was achieved through greater collaboration between developer teams.

The clients of the company can now trade both FX and a range of over 3,500 individual stocks and single-stock CFDs through TradingView. This includes receiving full access to TradingView’s charting tools at a competitive price. Crypto FX pairs are available for trading during FX trading hours from Sunday evening to Friday evening with the ability to open both long and short positions.

