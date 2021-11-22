Saxo adds nine Crypto-FX pairs to TradingView

Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
The new additions follow an expansion of Saxo’s offering with 520 stock tickers in October. They included some of the most traded companies from major stock exchanges in Europe and Asia, as well as a range of stocks and single-stock CFDs on US exchanges which have been available since July.
Saxo Bank noted that the new expansion was achieved through greater collaboration between developer teams.
The clients of the company can now trade both FX and a range of over 3,500 individual stocks and single-stock CFDs through TradingView. This includes receiving full access to TradingView’s charting tools at a competitive price. Crypto FX pairs are available for trading during FX trading hours from Sunday evening to Friday evening with the ability to open both long and short positions.