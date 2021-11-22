Saxo adds nine Crypto-FX pairs to TradingView

Saxo Bank today revealed that it has added nine new Crypto FX pairs to its TradingView offering.

Saxo clients using the TradingView platform, can now trade Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin against EUR, USD and JPY from a single margin account without the need to maintain a crypto wallet.

Crypto FX was launched in May 2021 and the demand it has seen has exceeded Saxo Bank’s expectation with the comnpany’s crypto volumes surpassing $2.5 billion year to date.