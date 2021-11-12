HSBC and Saxo partner to expand digital investment offerings in Singapore

HSBC Bank (Singapore) Limited has revealed its collaboration with Saxo Bank A/S to adopt its end-to-end, self-directed trading infrastructure for equities investments.

Their partnership will strengthen HSBC Singapore’s equities investment offering to retail banking customers, including the ones located overseas. The incorporation of Saxo’s trading infrastructure to HSBC Singapore’s digital platform, will grant HSBC customers access to new platform functionalities, expanded global market access and enhanced user experience.

Anurag Mathur, Head of Wealth and Personal Banking, HSBC Singapore, said: