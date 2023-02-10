Saxo Bank’s FX volume falls 5% MoM in January

The brokerage firm reported that demand in Equities also fell. The volume in January was $219.7 billion, falling 14% compared to December. On yearly basis, the asset class dropped 24.7%.
Fixed income instruments brought in $7.7 million, down by 2.5% compared to the previous month. The demand for commodities increased 6.5% on monthly basis at $32.8 million.
Meanwhile, Saxo Bank stated last month that there is still a chance for an IPO, a month after it terminated the merger deal with blank-check company Disruptive Capital Acquisition Company Limited (DCAC) as the Group stated that it is looking at listing in Copenhagen.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.