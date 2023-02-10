Saxo Bank’s FX volume falls 5% MoM in January

Saxo Bank has released its trading results for January 2023. The Denmark-headquartered financial services provider registered a small monthly, as well as yearly decline in its trading volumes.

Last month’s total trading volume stood at $357.6 million. The number marked a 14% decrease from December’s $415.7 million. On yearly basis, the figure was 18.4% lower.

The platform saw forex trading volume of $115.2 billion in January, registering a 5% drop compared to previous month’s $121.3 billion. However, the number was up 6.4% compared to January 2022.