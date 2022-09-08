Saxo Bank net profit falls to DKK 302 million from H1 2022

The Saxo Bank Group announced its financial results for the first half of 2022, reporting a decrease in income and profit for the period.

The Denmark-based Group’s net profit for the first six months of the year dropped over 41% to DKK 302 million from H1 2021’s DKK 512 million.

The Denmark-based Group saw 874,000 clients in H1 2022 and total clients’ assets reached DKK 591 billion.

